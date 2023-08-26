One week after Silas Shai Nigreker and his son Aviad Nir were murdered in Huwara, Hamas' military arm in Judea and Samaria officially claimed responsibility for the terror attack.

The terror organization published a poster stating, "Our jihad continues, and our activities will not cease." Hamas also said that Osama Bani Fachel is the terrorist who carried out the terror attack in Huwara last week.

Osama Bani Fachel, age 20, is a third-year engineering student at the An-Najah National University in Shechem (Nablus).

On Thursday, in an unusual move, Israeli security forces mapped his family's home in Aqraba, near Shechem, despite the fact that the forces are still searching for him.

Initial investigations show that the Fachel arrived on foot to a location on the road where security was not reinforced during Shabbat. He then entered a car wash, where Nigreker and Nir had brought their vehicle after running errands in Huwara earlier in the day. The terrorist identified the pair as Israelis after they spoke in Hebrew, and fired five bullets at them from point-blank range. He then escaped on foot. Later, his weapon was discovered.