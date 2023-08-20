Rina Setemkar, the spouse of Shai Silas Nigreker, who was murdered by an Arab terrorist on Saturday in Huwara together with his son, spoke about the difficulty she faced over the past day.

"I called him, and he didn't answer. His ex-wife called me and said that something happened. Suddenly, his aunt called and screamed that there was a terror attack and that Shai was dead," she recounted.

"He said he would finish work and come home. He sent me a picture of his friends there (in Huwara). He would always go there with the kids, and I was also there a few times. He has friends there, everyone in Huwara knew him."

She also recounted: "At one point, I called, and he didn't answer, and then calls started to come in. I didn't believe it. Last week, he celebrated his 60th birthday at the Dead Sea, and we were at a vacation home with friends. He was an amazing person, and next week, we were supposed to celebrate 20 years together. He raised all of my children, he was like a father to them and did everything for them.

Shai was a driver and would go to Huwara to get his car fixed, among other things. Yesterday, he went with his son to fix something there. After the repairs, they took the car to be cleaned and walked around for a few hours until they shot them. It's a huge tragedy, he would always help and support. He had a big heart."

Aviad Nir, 28, and his father, Shai Silas Nigreker, 60, were murdered by a terrorist on Saturday in Huwara in Samaria. Initial investigations show that the terrorist arrived on foot at a location on the road where security was not reinforced on Saturday. The terrorist then entered a car wash, where the pair's vehicle was parked after the two ran errands in Huwara earlier in the day. The terrorist identified the pair as Israelis after they spoke in Hebrew and fired five bullets at them from point-blank range. He then escaped on foot. Later, his weapon was discovered.