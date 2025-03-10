Energy Minister Eli Cohen announced on Sunday that electricity from Israel to Gaza has been cut off. Doron Arbely, chairman of the Israel Electric Corporation, spoke to Radio 103FM, saying “A power line that carried electricity from Israel to a desalination plant inside Gaza has been cut off. This is the only desalination plant that is fed electricity from Israel, and therefore is significant. From July until today, the facility supplied water to the residents, and now it has stopped," Arbely explained.

He said that, “The IEC is an operational company. We are not responsible for any strategy or policy. We carry out the directives of the Minister of Energy, Mr. Eli Cohen. I believe that this will obviously affect the water supply in Gaza, as it is impossible to replace the electricity supply that came from Israel with generators and facilities that can provide the same power supply, so it is very significant. They have other water sources, but this power line won't work."

Arbely emphasized: "Today there is no electricity line leading from Israel into Gaza, and we are not responsible for the electricity network there at all. Most of the electricity supplied to Gaza is from solar panels and generators."

He added that “Israel doesn't supply electricity to Gaza at all. Since the beginning of the war Israel has not provided Gaza with electricity, except for the connection of this line."