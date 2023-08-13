Yehiel Indor, the Jewish man severely injured and suspected of shooting an Arab rioter during a violent incident near the village of Burqa a little over a week ago, was discharged from Shaare Zedek Medical Center on Sunday and taken into custody by the Samaria and Judea District Police. The hospital's discharge note included a puzzling sentence: "There are no special instructions regarding a bed for he will sleep on."

His family claims in a letter to the court, which was obtained by Galei Tzahal reporter Shahar Glick, that "the discharge conditions were written under pressure from the Shin Bet and the police."

The journalist Arnon Segal spoke out, stating: "They kidnap a severely injured attack survivor from the hospital to force him to admit a crime he didn't commit. Where are your ministers and MKs from the right? And what are you doing so we don't turn into Sodom?" Earlier, following the discharge, the journalist Tweeted that "someone is preparing Amiram Ben-Uliel 2," a reference to the suspect in the Duma arson case whose confessions were forced by the Shin Bet through torture.

Elchanan Gruner from the Kol Hayehudi news website pondered the unusual sentence. "Who writes such a thing in a discharge note? Only a doctor who was pressured to release an injured patient to detention and to allow his interrogation in a detention facility under terrible conditions that are not appropriate for someone with brain injuries who just underwent complex surgery."

Attorney Adi Keidar from the Honenu legal advocacy organization submitted a rushed request to reevaluate the extension of Indor's detention and says his fitness for detention should be evaluated, and his medical condition should be discussed immediately. In the request, the attorney states that it is a matter of human life since he underwent complex brain surgery and is now being transferred from the hospital to detention.