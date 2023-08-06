National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, during a session of the Security Cabinet on Sunday, opposed concessions for the Palestinian Authority. Finance Minister and Minister in the Defense Department Bezalel Smotrich also opposed the move.

Senior defense establishment officials presented the ministers with the potential economic concessions for the PA.

Minister Ben-Gvir stated during the deliberations: "I don't understand the sense in giving them things. You know they teach murder; you know they harm the state of Israel. Why now, of all times? During a wave of terror attacks?

The Prime Minister responded, "We need to work to stabilize the PA."

It was noted that the cabinet members did not vote on the concessions at the end of the session but rather just discussed them.