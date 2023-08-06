The family of Kamel Mahmoud Abu Bakr, who carried out the shooting attack in Tel Aviv on Saturday, explains how he managed to elude Israeli intelligence even though he was wanted for being a terrorist.

Mahmoud Abu Bakr, the terrorist's father, says his son did not carry a cellphone with him, and he would go by the nickname "Dajaneh" and not by his real name.

According to him, the family did not manage to contact him for six months, and he refrained from using phones or social media.

The terrorist was a law student at the American University in Jenin, but he quit his studies when he became wanted by Israeli intelligence.

In his hand-written will, which he wrote in February, the terrorist wrote that he belongs to Islam and not to any specific group and that he accepts the pledge of allegiance to Islam, according to which "there is no G-d other than Allah and that Mohammad is Allah's messenger."

He asked that his body not be put in a refrigerator but be buried immediately and that a marker not be placed on his grave.