Civilians discovered a cell phone this morning (Friday) at Hof HaTzuk Beach, the same location where the phone of dismissed Military Advocate General Yifat Tomer-Yerushalmi had been last traced. Police are currently examining whether the device belongs to her.

The phone was reportedly found switched on and partially charged while submerged in water, raising questions since it had apparently been there since the beginning of the week.

Earlier today, a court ordered Tomer-Yerushalmi’s release to ten days of house arrest under restrictive conditions.

The conditions include a ban on contacting anyone involved in the case until December 31, a self-guarantee deposit of 10,000 shekels, an obligation to appear for all police questioning, and permission to leave her home only to meet with her attorneys, and only with prior police approval.

Her brother, Asaf Tomer-Yerushalmi, signed the guarantee enabling her release from detention.

During the hearing, the judge emphasized the severity of any contact with other individuals involved in the case, warning that such communication could amount to obstruction of justice.