The Jordanian military has announced that on Tuesday, an Israeli citizen was arrested as he tried to cross the border illegally.

The Jordanian source said that the country's border guards transferred the Israeli to the relevant authorities, while adhering to the open-fire protocols.

In May, Israel released a Jordanian MP, Imad al-Adwan, who was suspected of smuggling weapons into the country via the Allenby crossing.

Al-Adwan had been arrested two weeks prior on suspicion of trying to smuggle gold and weapons into Israel. In a search of his vehicle, 12 rifles and 194 pistols were found.

During the investigation it was revealed that since 2022, Al-Adwan has successfully smuggled 12 different goods into Israeli territory with the help of his diplomatic passport. In recent months, he was mainly involved in smuggling of weapons. According to the Shin Bet, the actual motive was his desire to make money.

Israeli authorities reportedly discovered three bags containing 12 assault rifles, 270 medium and small weapons, and 100 kilos (220 pounds) of gold, worth some $6.6 million.