Commanding Officer of the Northern Command, MG Ori Gordin on Tuesday evening warned that Israel is "ready for any challenge" that might come from enemies on the country's northern border.

Speaking at the "Protector of the North Star" ceremony, which took place Tuesday evening at the Northern Command, Gordin said, "Even during these days, both mandatory soldiers and reservists continue to guard the northern border, with the aim of ensuring the security of the residents of the north."

"At these moments, the enemy across the northern border continues planning how to harm the sovereignty of the State of Israel and perfect its capabilities in an attempt to threaten the security of its civilians.

"All those who want to try us from the outside should know that they will find us ready for any challenge and ready for any scenario for our strength lies in our unity and our excellent people."

Gordin stressed, "Even in complex days for Israeli society, we do not stop for a moment - prepared and ready for any scenario. We are determined to keep the north flourishing and prosperous."