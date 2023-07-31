The Likud published an announcement this evening (Monday) with a message to the Supreme Court ahead of the expected hearing regarding the possibility that the court may strike down the amendment to the Basic Law: The Judiciary limiting the court's ability to apply the Reasonableness Standard.

"The governments of Israel have always been careful to respect the law and the ruling of the court, and the court has always been careful to respect the Basic Laws," the party's statement reads.

"These two principles form the basis of the rule of law in Israel and of the balance between branches in any democracy. Any deviation from one of these principles will seriously damage Israeli democracy, which during these days requires calmness, dialogue, and accountability," the Likud statement continued.

The Likud's statement follows the historic announcement that all 15 Supreme Court justices will sit on the panel which will hear and discuss the petitions against the Reasonableness Standard law which was passed a week ago.

Last week, Justice David Mintz ruled that the hearing on the seven petitions filed against the legislation will be held on September 12. However, he rejected the requests for an interim court order preventing the law from going into effect until the court rules on the petitions.