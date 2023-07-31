All 15 justices on the Supreme Court will participate in the panel which will hear and discuss the petition against the Reasonable Standard law that was passed last week. The hearing will be held on September 12.

Last week, Justice David Mintz ruled that the hearing on the seven petitions filed against the legislation will be held after the recess during the month of September. Mintz stated that the respondents' responses to the petitions will be submitted up to 10 days before the hearing date.

Mintz rejected the requests in the petitions that were filed for the granting of interim orders to prevent the law from going into effect.

The legislation, an amendment to the Basic Law: The Judiciary, limits the Supreme Court's ability to declare actions taken by the government "unreasonable." A decision by the Supreme Court to strike down an amendment to a Basic Law would be unprecedented and confer on the court even greater power, as Basic Laws have quasi-constitutional status beyond that of normal laws.