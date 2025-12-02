In a special interview at the Israel Hayom Conference in New York held today (Tuesday), Ariel Kahana spoke with Mike Waltz, the United States Ambassador to the UN. Kahana opened by speaking about the wave of antisemitism in America and about attacks from both the left and the right against the U.S.-Israel relationship. He asked why America should continue to be Israel’s ally, in light of claims that this bond does not serve American interests.

Waltz replied that the Trump administration is bringing American policy back to its foundations, defending national interests. According to him, since World War II and especially after 1967, the relations between the two countries have been based on intelligence sharing, military and technological cooperation, and confronting the same enemies. He described IDF soldiers as those who are fighting also on behalf of the United States, and noted that the shared values freedom of the press, freedom of religion, freedom of assembly, and judicial independence are the deep basis of the alliance. He then shared a personal experience in the City of David which, in his eyes, illustrated the connection between Jews and Christians.

Kahana moved on to questions about Gaza and about the American decision made just days earlier. Waltz noted that Israeli officials doubt the ability of the international community to take part in the fighting against Hamas. He responded that first of all, one must understand the administration’s efforts to fight antisemitism inside the UN itself a body that passed 171 resolutions against Israel, compared to 51 against all other countries combined. He emphasized that the administration withdrew from biased bodies such as UNESCO and the Human Rights Council and fights organizations like BDS.

When asked whether additional steps are expected, he said he cannot speak for the administration, but that this is “the first and second priority.” From there he returned to the topic of Gaza and recalled the situation from only a few months ago the hostages, the fighting, and the international pressure. According to him, France’s leadership of the move in New York, together with the positions of Muslim states such as Turkey, Pakistan, and Indonesia, created a situation in which they demanded a ceasefire and the release of hostages. He said the release of the hostages that occurred was “historic,” and that the resolution passed at the Security Council is one of the best Israel has received from that body.

Kahana pointed out that the resolution includes a pathway to a Palestinian state. Waltz said that the Arab states supported the decision publicly, the Palestinians said they could live with it, and Israel accepted it as well. According to him, this is a major diplomatic achievement for the president and his team, and countries such as Indonesia are already holding talks about sending troops. He emphasized that the alternative is a return to war: “Hamas must go. You cannot pour in billions and then allow it to strike again.”

Toward the end, Kahana asked about events at the UN, including an attempt to humiliate President Trump during his speech. Waltz said he advised him “not to worry about the teleprompter,” and the president simply continued his remarks. The interview ended with words of mutual thanks between Kahana and the ambassador.