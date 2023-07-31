National Security Council (NSC) chief Tzachi Hanegbi on Monday said that the Hezbollah encampment set up in Israeli territory is "child's play."

According to Hanegbi, the encampment was set up 27 meters into Israeli territory.

Speaking to Kan Reshet Bet, he explained, "We see a weakening of the restraint which Hezbollah has implemented since 2006."

Earlier this month, one of the Hezbollah posts that were set up in tents on Mount Dov, inside Israeli territory, was moved back towards Lebanon.

A day later, it was reported that the UN peacekeeping force on the Lebanon-Israel border said that its commander is in contact with officials in both countries over tensions regarding two tents set up by the Hezbollah terrorist organization in Israeli territory, The Associated Press reported.

“We are looking into reports that a tent has been moved north of the Blue Line,” UNIFIL stated, adding that any unauthorized presence or activity “near the Blue Line is a concern, and has the potential to increase tension and misunderstandings.”