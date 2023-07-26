Thousands on Wednesday evening gathered at the Western Wall in Jerusalem on Tisha B'Av, the day on which Jews mourn the destruction of the two Temples - the First Temple and the Second Temple, to read the Book of Lamentations (Megillat Eicha) and recite kinot (elegies) near the site of the destruction.

Tisha B'Av is a fast day that marks the destruction of both Jewish Temples in Jerusalem and all other events that the Jews suffered throughout history.

On this date, the 9th of the Jewish month of Av, many hardships befell the nation of Israel, among them: the fall of the city of Beitar, marking the end of the Bar-Kochba Revolt against the Romans. On the same date, the Jews were expelled from Spain.

Tisha B'Av is considered one of the more strict fast days. Besides eating and drinking, Jews are also prohibited from washing, anointing (perfumes and creams), wearing leather shoes, and marital relations.

On Tisha B'Av, the people of Israel conduct themselves as if they were mourning a close relative who has passed, and therefore, even Torah study is prohibited, except for sad subjects, such as the books of Jerimiah and Lamentations, the stories of the destruction, and the like. In addition, sitting on a chair is prohibited.

Tens of thousands are expected to visit the Western Wall, the last remnant of the Temple built in 516 BCE and destroyed by the Romans in 70 CE.

At the holy site and around the world, Jews will recite the Kinnot, sad poems about the destruction of the Temple, and other tragedies that befell the Jewish nation.

