As the fast of Tisha B’Av drew to a close, Speaker of the United States House of Representatives, Mr. Mike Johnson, led a delegation of Congress members on a visit to the Western Wall.

Speaker Johnson expressed the significance of the moment:

"We are grateful for the privilege of being here in Israel today, on the day we recognize the destruction of the Temple twice in history. It is a moving time for us to be at the Wailing Wall. Our prayer is that America will always stand with Israel and for the preservation and peace of Jerusalem."

The delegation was welcomed by Rabbi Shmuel Rabinowitz, Chief Rabbi of the Western Wall and Holy Sites, and Mr. Mordechai Eliav, Director General of the Western Wall Heritage Foundation. Both expressed their appreciation for the delegation’s enduring support for Israel and their commitment to combating global anti-Semitism.

During the visit, the delegation received an overview of the Western Wall’s profound historical and spiritual significance to the Jewish people, especially on this day of mourning. They also toured the new “Gate of Heaven” exhibition in the Western Wall Tunnels, which chronicles the enduring journey of the Jewish people through the generations.

The visit concluded with members of the delegation placing personal prayer notes between the ancient stones. Speaker Johnson signed the guest book with the words: "May God continue to bless and protect the people of Israel and its greatest friend and ally, the USA."