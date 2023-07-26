For fast times, search the web for your particular location.

Shortly before the fast of Tisha B’Av begins, we eat a special se’udah, called se’udah hamafsekts (a meal that separates [between the eating before the fast and the fast], at which we eat – sitting on the floor[1] – only bread and a single cooked food, dipped in ashes); but see note.[2] One need not remove one’s leather shoes when eating the se’udah hamafseket.[3] While eating the se’udah hamafseket, people should take care to situate themselves so as to not be obligated to recite Birkas Hamazon[4] with a zimmun.[5]



On the fast day itself, most areas of Torah – the studying of which are deemed to afford one joy – may not be studied.[6] After chatzot hayom[7] on Erev Tisha B’Av, many Poskim (halakhic authorities) forbid the study of those areas of Torah that may not be studied on Tisha B’Av, whereas some Poskim allow the study of all areas of Torah.[8]



Many people suffer symptoms of caffeine withdrawal on fast days, such as minor headaches and drowsiness. These symptoms can be avoided by swallowing a caffeine pill (e.g., “No-Doze”) without liquid (or with a bit of water; see note)[9] on Thursday morning.[10]



Since the fast begins at sh’kiah (halakhic sunset), all of the five restrictions of the fast day begin at that time.[11] Thus, beginning at sh’kiah, one must refrain from eating, drinking, washing, using lotions and body oils, wearing leather shoes, marital relations – until the end of the fast.

Also, beginning at sh’kiah, one (who is physically capable to do so) may not sit on a chair of regular height; instead he must sit on the floor (or a low chair) until chatzos hayom of Tish’ah B’Av.[12]



On fast days other than YomKippur and Tisha B’Av, one who is ill – and pregnant or nursing women who do not feel well – may be lenient and eat if necessary. On Tisha B’Av, however, the guidelines are stricter;[13] and on Yom Kippur they are stricter yet.[14] One should consult with one’s Rav for guidance in one’s individual case – well before the fast. Generally, even one who need not fast on Tisha B’Av should fast through the night, until the morning. Moreover, some Poskim rule that if one is able to fast until chatzot hayom without difficulty one should do so. However, one who cannot even fast through the night may eat at night. One who is not fasting may not eat meat or drink wine, and should not indulge in eating sweets or pastries or the like.[15]



The general custom is that children younger than Bar/Bat Mitzvah do not fast the entire Tisha B’Av even when Tish’ah B’Av is close to their becoming Bar/Bas Mitzvah (but see note).[16] They should try to fast at night (see note)[17] and break their fast in the morning – or perhaps (children close to bar/bat mitzvah) even in the afternoon after Minchah.



Restrictions after the Fast

The restrictions of the Nine Days (refer to the preceding two articles) apply also on Motz’ei Tisha B’Av until chatzot hayom of the tenth of Av. Thus, eating meat,[18] drinking wine,[19] listening to music, and most other restrictions of the Nine Days are prohibited until chatzot hayom on Friday. But see note.[20] See also note 21.[21]



However, since the tenth of Av this year is Erev Shabbat, and one must prepare for Shabbat properly, lichvod Shabbat (for the honor of Shabbat) one may bathe (see note),[22] launder clothing (see note),[23] and take a haircut prior to chatzot hayom on Friday.[24] There is a dispute amongst the Poskim (halakhic authorities) whether these activities are permitted immediately after the fast ends on Thursday night or are not permitted until Friday morning.[25] It would seem that in cases of difficulty one may rely on the lenient opinion.[26]



May we merit seeing the coming of Mashiach and the rebuilding of the Beis Hamikdash (Temple) speedily.

