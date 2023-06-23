Nearly half of Israelis support the launch of a large-scale military operation in Judea and Samaria following recent deadly terrorist attacks, according to a new poll conducted by Panels Politics Institute Director Dr. Menachem Lazar for Maariv.

In response to the question, whether following the recent terrorist attacks Israel should launch a large-scale military operation in Judea and Samaria, the answers were: 48% answered - "yes", 26% answered - "no", and 26% answered - "I don't know".

71% of respondents who voted for parties in the current coalition supported a military operation, while only 9% of coalition voters said no. 20% said that they did not know.

Among respondents who voted for opposition parties, support for a military operation drops to 29%, while 39% oppose such an operation and 32% responded that they do not know.

500 participants took part in the online survey, which has a margin of error of 4.3%.

Calls for a large-scale military operation to cripple terrorist organizations and destroy terrorist infrastructure have grown in the wake of the deadly shooting attack near Eli on Tuesday in which four civilians were murdered, including two minors.