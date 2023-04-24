IDF soldiers on Sunday night apprehended six wanted suspects in the city of Nablus and in the town of Beita.

During the activities, suspects hurled explosive devices and blocks and shot live fire at the soldiers, causing damage to an IDF vehicle. The soldiers responded with riot dispersal means.

IDF soldiers also apprehended four additional wanted suspects in the towns of Ya'bad and Kafr Qud.

At the same time, IDF soldiers apprehended three wanted suspects in the city of Hebron and in the towns of Yata and Khirbet Queis. During the activity, IDF and Israel Police forces confiscated terrorist funds, a vehicle, a gas pistol and knives.

Two additional wanted suspects were apprehended in the towns of Al Mughayyir and Bidu.

During the activity in the Aqabat Jabr camp, the soldiers apprehended an additional wanted suspect. Two suspects were spotted fleeing the scene. The soldiers responded with live fire, hits were identified.

The wanted suspects were transferred to security forces for further questioning.

No IDF injuries were reported.