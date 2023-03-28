MK Ze’ev Elkin, head of the National Unity Party’s Knesset faction, spoke to Israel National News and rejected the claims that the protest against the judicial reform consists only of left-wingers who oppose the government.

The interview took place before Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu delivered an address to the nation in which he announced that the legislation of the reform would be paused for the time being.

"Today we see who are the people who caused the shutdown of the country. Haim Bibas, head of the Federation of Local Authorities in Israel, is a distinct Likud man.He made the decision with the overwhelming support of heads of authorities, the vast majority of whom are from the Likud.The person who stopped the flights in Israel is [Israel Airports Authority workers committee chairman] Pinchas Idan - also a Likud member. Are these people against the Likud? Aren't Yuli Edelstein and Yoav Gallant members of the Likud?" Elkin wondered.

"Those who say today that the legislation should be stopped are not representatives of the left or people who want to topple the government, but people who see that Netanyahu has brought the country to an impossible situation and national responsibility requires them to speak out," he added.

Elkin was asked if the protest would stop once Netanyahu announces the end of the judicial reform and replied, "We do not control the protest. It is not something that is controlled by a certain party. The person who organized these demonstrations yesterday was Benjamin Netanyahu in his irresponsible decision to fire the Minister of Defense. If there is someone who fuels the protest, it is Benjamin Netanyahu. In fact, no one controls this huge public, and it decides to take to the streets because it feels that bad things are happening here."

Elkin indicated that he still does not rule out talks about the reform. "We said that as soon as the government stops the legislation, we are ready to enter the room and conduct negotiations in order to reach understandings. I assume that if an agreed upon reform is reached, the majority of the demonstrations will be stopped."

"We are all waiting to see what Benjamin Netanyahu will say. As soon as there is a real announcement about a stop and there is a willingness to enter into negotiations, we will be there. Our party is ultimately the responsible adult who says 'come to your senses, stop and enter into negotiations,'" concluded Elkin.

Hebrew video:

