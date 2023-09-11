MK Ze’ev Elkin (National Unity Party) mocked National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir in the wake of the argument between Ben Gvir and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during a discussion on Ben Gvir’s demand that the conditions of terrorist prisoners be worsened.

Netanyahu rejected Ben Gvir’s request to toughen the conditions and informed him that he had chosen to contact the Attorney General to get an interpretation of the law and decide on the issue.

Commenting on the argument, Ben Gvir wrote on X, formerly Twitter, "At the end of the day - I am concerned about and will continue to be concerned only about the safety of the lives of the citizens of the State of Israel. That's why I was sent to do and that's what I'll do. I won't let anyone discourage me."

Elkin retweeted Ben Gvir and wrote, "You are wrong, Netanyahu is not trying to discourage you, he is simply making fun of you and turning you into a clown, even though many times you do it to yourself even without him."

"You're lucky that at least he didn't interfere in the strategic issue of the pitas," mocked Elkin, referencing Ben Gvir’s decision to stop allowing imprisoned terrorists to receive freshly baked pitas on a daily basis, a decision which was largely ridiculed by the opposition.