Minister Ze'ev Elkin (New Hope) estimated on Tuesday that Israel has not done enough to defeat Hamas's governing apparatus.

"Hamas is a terror organization that won't disappear. The goal is to take its governing means. Hamas in Judea and Samaria conducts terror attacks, there are riots there, but it can't do what Hamas in Gaza did on October 7th," Elkin told Kan Reshet Bet.

"We needed to destroy Hamas's civilian governing apparatus. Everything relies on it. Hamas stands on two feet. Some aren't hiding in tunnels and are walking around with weapons. We didn't kill them because we didn't see them as targets, and that was a mistake," the minister added.

According to Elkin, "If we would have changed the work method we would have hurt Hamas's civilian governing apparatus. If you control the population's water, money, and food you have no problem enlisting new terrorists. Biden said Hamas can't remain in Gaza, there's a wide consensus in the Trump administration on the matter as well."