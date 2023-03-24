This week, we prepare to welcome the month of Nisan, time of the Exodus from Egypt as well as the promised future Redemption.

International headlines are focused on Israelis demonstrating against the government’s proposed ‘judicial reform,’ and all the while, devastating terror attacks against Jews continue unabated.

What is really going on in the midst of this upheaval and who is behind it?

In this week’s episode of the Jerusalem Lights podcast, Jim Long and Rabbi Chaim Richman take spiritual stock of the situation, and focus on what is at stake and how it all connects to this month’s theme of the Divine plan for Redemption and renewal of faith.