If free choice is of preeminent importance, why did God "take away" Pharaoh's free choice by "strengthening his heart?" Why did God initially command Moses to ask Pharaoh for permission for a three-day leave, if the intention was never to return? What happened to 4/5 of the Israelites who did not want to leave Egypt?

In this week's edition of the Jerusalem Lights podcast, Jim Long and Rabbi Chaim Richman offer some answers to our viewer's excellent and thoughtful questions about some of the deeper aspects of Exodus narrative that we are currently studying in these weekly Torah portions.