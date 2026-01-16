As this week's Torah portion of Va'era begins, God seeks to clarify His Name...identifying Himself as YHVH, "Hashem," a name that "He did not make known" (Ex. 6:3) to the forefathers.

What is it about the Redemption from Egypt that demonstrates the uniqueness of God's name? How do we understand the implication and nuances of the various sacred names that are mentioned in the Torah...and why did God first identify Himself to Moses at the Burning Bush with the mysterious identity of 'I Will be What I will Be?' (Ex. 3:14).

In this week's Jerusalem Lights podcast, Jim Long and Rabbi Chaim Richman discuss the foundational, sacred topic of the Names of God, and all that these names convey to humanity.