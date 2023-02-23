A female terrorist who attempted to carry out a stabbing attack at the entrance of Maale Adumin, on Jerusalem's eastern outskirts, Thursday morning was neutralized by security forces at the scene.

There were no injuries.

On Wednesday, the IDF operated against terror organizations in Shechem (Nablus). According to the Palestinians, 11 Arabs were killed during the operation.

The operation lasted four hours, during which the forces surrounded a building in the old city housing three suspects from the "Lions Den" terror organization, one of which was a member of the cell which murdered IDF soldier Ido Baruch near Shavi Shomron in Samaria last October.

One of the terrorists was killed when he attempted to exit the building, and the other two were killed when the forces fired rockets at the building, causing it to collapse.

At the same time, a firefight broke out with gunmen in the area, during which an additional eight were killed. The Palestinians reported that 100 people were wounded. None of the Israeli forces were injured.