Former US President Donald Trump on Monday responded to the January 6 committee’s decision to urge the Justice Department to prosecute him and some of his associates over their involvement in the Capitol riot.

“These folks don’t get it that when they come after me, people who love freedom rally around me. It strengthens me. What doesn’t kill me makes me stronger,” Trump said on his Truth Social platform, according to The Hill.

“The Fake charges made by the highly partisan Unselect Committee of January 6th have already been submitted, prosecuted, and tried in the form of Impeachment Hoax # 2. I WON convincingly. Double Jeopardy anyone!” Trump wrote.

Trump also said that the probes were an effort to undercut his 2024 presidential campaign. The insurrection charge could bar Trump from running for elected office again.

“The people understand that the Democratic Bureau of Investigation, the DBI, are out to keep me from running for president because they know I’ll win and that this whole business of prosecuting me is just like impeachment was — a partisan attempt to sideline me and the Republican Party,” Trump said.

The comments came hours after the House select committee sent criminal referrals to the Department of Justice, urging it to prosecute Trump on four criminal charges related to his alleged involvement in attempts to stop the transition of power after the 2020 presidential election.

The recommendations from the committee are non-binding. They represent a symbolic move that more importantly is the first time a former president has been party to a criminal referral by Congress.

The committee’s seven Democrats and two Republicans all voted to adopt the panel’s final report and to call on the Justice Department to prosecute Trump for obstruction of an official proceeding, conspiracy to defraud the United States, conspiracy to make a false statement, and incitement, rebellion or insurrection.

Trump has long insisted that he did not break the law on Jan. 6, calling the committee’s investigation into his actions politically motivated and a “one-sided witch hunt."

The Jan. 6 panel will release its much-anticipated report on its findings on Wednesday before it is dissolved in the next Congress.