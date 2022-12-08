Rep. Bennie Thompson, chair of the House committee investigating the January 6, 2021 Capitol riots, said on Wednesday that the panel's long-awaited report will be released on Wednesday, December 21.

ABC reported that Thompson said the report's release would be coupled with some form of public presentation, the details of which are still being sorted out by committee members.

The report and accompanying materials will be posted online, Thompson added.

He also said that any decisions regarding potential criminal referrals will come the same day. On Tuesday, Thompson indicated that criminal referrals related to the Capitol attack were under discussion, but stressed that final decisions had not been made.

The committee held a series of hearings earlier this year that its Thompson said "left no doubt - none - that Donald Trump led an effort to upend American democracy" by inciting the assault.

In recent months the committee has interviewed a number of former Trump administration Cabinet officials, including former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, as well as Trump’s daughter Ivanka and son-in-law Jared Kushner.

The panel also subpoenaed Trump himself, but he failed to comply with the subpoena, which ordered him to submit documents by November 4 and to appear for deposition testimony beginning on or about November 14.