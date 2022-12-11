Nine days left for Benjamin Netanyahu to form a government: a tense conversation took place last week between MK Yariv Levin and designated Prime Minister Netanyahu, two politicians who have been together for a long time.

According to a report by Kan 11, Netanyahu asked Levin to take the Justice Portfolio in the new government, and Levin demanded an unwritten pledge from him, that he will give him the support needed to lead dramatic reformations of the justice system such as a change in the Judgment Base Law, a dramatic change in the judicial election process, and an override clause over the Supreme Court.

Netanyahu refused to give Levin a "blank check", and asked him to carry out the reforms of the justice system gradually and to wait for the dramatic reforms which Levin wished to carry out.

In light of this Levin turned down the Justice Portfolio and on Sunday Netanyahu decided to appoint him as interim Speaker of the Knesset. Levin promised to resign before the new government is sworn in, but there is a possibility that he will be reappointed and will serve as the permanent speaker.

Designated Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's new coalition intends on splitting the job of the Attorney General into two separate positions: Attorney General and Prosecutor General, according to a report by Channel 12 News.

This split was already planned by outgoing Justice Minister Gideon Sa'ar, who received authorization from Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara to do so.

The Justice Ministry says that Baharav-Miara does not intend on resigning, not due to the government's intent to split her position and not due to her opposition to new lawmaking initiatives.