Yair Netanyahu, son of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, will not be appointed to head a department within the World Zionist Organization (WZO), following developments surrounding the upcoming vote on the organization's executive board.

In the next two days, the World Zionist Congress is set to vote on appointments to the WZO executive board. Two positions have been allocated to the Likud party, led by Minister of Culture and Sport Miki Zohar. Neither position is earmarked for Yair Netanyahu.

According to a proposal advanced by a majority in the World Zionist Congress, the list of executive board members does not include Netanyahu’s name. The role that had reportedly been considered for him does not fall within the scope of the executive board, and as such, he will not receive the appointment.

Minister Zohar addressed the issue during an interview on Channel 12's "Meet the Press" on Saturday, stating that the idea had been his own initiative, and that the Prime Minister had not initially supported the proposal. He further claimed that the Yesh Atid party had been informed of the appointment in advance but "folded" in response to public pressure.

Yesh Atid rejected the accusations, stating: “From the moment we learned of the disgraceful decision to appoint the Prime Minister’s son to a senior role, Yesh Atid blew up the negotiations.”