The security unit charged with protecting ministers and deputy ministers, which operates under the auspices of the Prime Minister's Office, is making arrangements in advance of the expected influx of ministers and deputies living in Judea and Samaria.

Among them are Bezalel Smotrich, who lives in Kedumim; Itamar Ben-Gvir and Orit Strock who live in Hebron, Ohed Tal from Efrat, and Avi Maoz, head of the Noam party, who lives in the City of David just outside the Jerusalem Old City walls.

According to the limited information made available for publication due to government censorship, the ministerial security unit will be purchasing new types of protective equipment appropriate for the security situation in sensitive regions, as well as new types of weapons and ammunition not hitherto used by this unit on a regular basis.

Until now, MK Ben-Gvir, who is expected to serve as National Security Minister in the next government, was under constant protection due to the many threats on his life, with security provided by the Oz unit which provides personal protection to political figures. His level of protection has now been raised almost to the equivalent of that provided to the Defense Minister, the second-most protected person in the country after the Prime Minister.

The Otzma Yehudit party head travels in an armored car, and a whole team of security guards is dispatched in advance of his arrival at any venue in order to secure it. His home in Hebron is surrounded by security cameras and a permanent security presence is stationed outside.

The Prime Minister's Office issued a statement noting that, "The PMO deals with security-related issues in accordance with guidelines established by the Shabak and does not relate to these issues in the media."

In recent weeks, Israel has also stepped up its security measures surrounding senior defense officials on foreign travels, with a stress on former top brass from the Mossad, due to the ongoing tensions with Iran as well as a string of recent operations attributed to the Mossad, which have heightened concern regarding retaliation.

Meanwhile, renovations at the Prime Minister's official residence on Balfour Street are still ongoing, obligating modifications to be made at Prime Minister-designate Benjamin Netanyahu's private residence on Gaza Street in Jerusalem. The PMO has requested that temporary security-related structures as well as bathroom facilities be erected on the sidewalk outside, which will make the already-narrow sidewalk on this busy thoroughfare even narrower.

The cost of these upgrades is likely to mount to hundreds of thousands of shekels.