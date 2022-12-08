The Israel Police Force will introduce a new light armored jeep to replace the old "Karakal" vehicles that have served the Police and Border Police for years.

The head of the Police logistics wing Deputy Commissioner Yossi Rofea presented the new light armored vehicle to Commissioner Yaakov Shabtai and the jeep will soon be operational in the Police and Border Police.

The new vehicle includes an advanced technological system, a riot dispersal system, an option to fire through a protected hole, a cell for detainees which protects the detainers, an protected driver's seat, and options for safer and easier driving in any given situation.

Commissioner Yaakov Shabtai: "I set a goal to strengthen and intensify the fleet of vehicles in the Police Force to enable our officers to work in a safer and more effective manner in any terrain while having an easier driving experience. The new armored vehicle will serve formations, the Border Police, and the Judea and Samaria regional district of the Police Force.