The crisis between designated National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir and Police Commissioner Kobi Shabtai is deepening.

According to a report in Maariv, as of yesterday, there is a complete disconnect between the office of Ben-Gvir and the office of the Commissioner. This comes as Ben-Gvir's circle is saying that they are "disappointed in the Commissioner's conduct over the past few days and they feel that there he's taking over like in a banana republic."

Ben-Gvir's circle claims that "over the past day he has decided not to answer requests from the Commissioner. It's not a quarrel, it's an expression of protest and disappointment. There is certainly a crisis and anger on part of the designated minister, and this is certainly not the beginning that he was expecting.

The rush to push the outgoing minister to make appointments and promotions that are not urgent, after elections and known results, shows a lack of confidence. The designated minister wants to see the parameters for promoting and appointing senior officers and their resumes, of course. He's not looking to knock down appointments, but he certainly won't be just a rubber stamp."

They pointed out that despite the tension and Ben-Gvir's disappointment with the Commissioner, he has not decided whether he will keep him in post. "In the future, he will examine the Commissioner's conduct and make decisions at his discretion.

On Wednesday, Ben-Gvir sent an urgent letter to Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara today (Wednesday). He is demanding that all appointments in the police be ceased. Ben-Gvir claims: "The Police Commissioner and the Internal Security Minister are making secret appointments of senior police officers on the eve of the new government's establishment."

In his letter, MK Ben-Gvir added that his request came "following the very problematic conduct that is taking place these days in the Internal Security Ministry. There is an attempted hijacking" to present the designated National Security Minister with a fait accompli.

According to MK Ben-Gvir, "This conduct is contrary to the commissioner's previous statement in which he clarified that at this time, on the eve of the entry of an elected minister into the ministry, it would not be appropriate to make changes, including the appointment of senior police officers. This is particularly puzzling conduct, and a change of position just before the minister departs from office.”