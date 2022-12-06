Two terrorists on Monday night opened fire at a security guard protecting the town of Karmei Zur in Gush Etzion.

At the time of the shooting, the guard was driving on the road which surrounds the town.

According to an IDF spokesperson, "During the night, we received a report of shooting towards the town of Karmei Zur, which is located in the Etzion Regional Brigade. Searches in the area by IDF forces revealed bullet casings."

"No one was injured and no damage was caused. There are no injuries to our forces."

In joint operations, IDF, Shabak, and Special Forces arrested three wanted men overnight in Judea and Samaria.

Two of the men were wanted in relation to terrorist actions and were arrested in the village of Yatta in Judea; the third man was arrested in Burin, near Shechem in Samaria.