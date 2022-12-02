Blood-drenched envelopes containing “animal eyes” and other suspicious packages have been sent to Ukrainian embassies across Europe, according to the country’s foreign ministry.

The packages were found at embassies in the Netherlands, Poland, Hungary, Croatia, Austria, Italy and consulates in Naples and Krakow, CNN reported.

Ukrainian Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson Oleh Nikolenko said in a Friday Facebook post that the envelopes were “soaked in a liquid of a characteristic color and had a corresponding smell. We are examining the meaning of this message.”

According to a tweet from Czech police, the Ukrainian consulate in Bmo was evacuated for a short time on Friday after a package was delivered to it that also contained animal remains. After police determined that the package did not have any explosives in it, the consulate was reopened.

They said in a follow-up tweet: “Initial analysis suggest the package contained animal tissue. A detailed analysis of will be conducted in laboratories now.”

The envelopes were delivered not long after an explosion occurred at Ukraine’s Madrid embassy on Wednesday.

According to police, one person was injured in the explosion, an employee at the embassy. The explosion happened as the employee was handling a letter. The employee suffered light injuries and was taken to the hospital.

A spokesman for Ukraine's Foreign Minister said that the employee's life was not in danger and that security had been increased at all Ukrainian embassies following the explosion.