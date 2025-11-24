Top US and Ukrainian officials said Sunday they had made progress toward ending the Russia-Ukraine war, though details remained scarce, reported the Associated Press.

The talks in Geneva centered on the American proposal that has sparked alarm in Kyiv and European capitals over fears it concedes too much to Moscow.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio described the high-stakes discussions as “very worthwhile” and “the most productive day in a very long time.” He added, “I feel very optimistic that we can get something done.”

Rubio downplayed a Thursday deadline set by President Donald Trump for Ukraine to respond, saying negotiations could continue beyond that date. “This is a very delicate moment,” Rubio said. “Some of it is semantics, or language. Others require higher-level decisions and consultations. Others, I think, just need more time to work through.”

The 28-point US blueprint has drawn criticism for accommodating Russian demands, including territorial concessions rejected repeatedly by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. He warned his country faces a stark choice between defending sovereignty and preserving American support, but vowed Ukrainians “will always defend” their home.

The White House later said Ukraine’s delegation affirmed that all principal concerns - security guarantees, economic development, infrastructure protection, freedom of navigation, and sovereignty - were addressed. It added that changes now reflect Ukraine’s national interests and provide “credible and enforceable mechanisms to safeguard Ukraine’s security.”

Still, controversy grew after senators claimed Rubio had described the plan as a Russian “wish list.” German Chancellor Friedrich Merz told Trump Europe could not accept provisions that jeopardize Ukraine’s sovereignty. Rubio insisted the proposal was a “living breathing document” but acknowledged “the Russians get a vote here.”

Ukrainian chief of staff Andrii Yermak said, “We have made very good progress and are moving forward to a just and lasting peace.”