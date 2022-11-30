After a rainy weekend, Israel's skies cleared a bit - and now it seems that the mercury will begin to rise as well.

Wednesday's weather will be partly cloudy, and there may be light local rains in northern Israel and along the coastline, until the afternoon.

Thursday's weather will be pleasant, and temperatures will be slightly higher than seasonal average.

Friday will be clear. Temperatures will not change significantly, remaining slightly higher than seasonal average. In northern Israel, harsh eastern winds will blow.

Saturday will be partly cloudy, and strong eastern winds will blow. Temperatures are expected to rise along the coastline and in the lowlands.