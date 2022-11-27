Twitter owner Elon Musk has said he would support Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis if he were to run for President in 2024.

Musk on Friday replied "Yes" when asked by a Twitter user he would support DeSantis in 2024.

The user had asked Musk the question in response to a lengthy thread in which Musk discussed his decision to reinstate former President Donald Trump’s account last week.

“I’m fine with Trump not tweeting. The important thing is that Twitter correct a grave mistake in banning his account, despite no violation of the law or terms of service,” he wrote. “Deplatforming a sitting President undermined public trust in Twitter for half of America.”

“As a reminder, I was a significant supporter of the Obama-Biden presidency and (reluctantly) voted for Biden over Trump,” continued Musk. “But freedom of speech is the bedrock of a strong democracy and must take precedence.”

“My preference for the 2024 presidency is someone sensible and centrist. I had hoped that would the case for the Biden administration, but have been disappointed so far,” he concluded.

DeSantis is widely expected to seek the Republican presidential nomination in the 2024 election, challenging Trump who has already confirmed his candidacy.

Trump has said in the past that he believes he would prevail in a Republican primary that may include DeSantis. However, he recently warned DeSantis against running for president in 2024, saying, “I think he would be making a mistake. I think the base would not like it. I don’t think it would be good for the party.”