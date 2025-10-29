Billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk has officially launched Grokipedia, a new online encyclopedia he describes as a crowdsourced alternative to Wikipedia.

The site, developed by Musk’s artificial intelligence company xAI, went live this week with the stated goal of delivering “truth, the whole truth and nothing but the truth”, according to the Associated Press.

Writing on his social media platform X, Musk announced: “Grokipedia.com is now live.” The site features a minimalist design with a search bar and currently hosts 885,279 articles, far fewer than Wikipedia’s more than 7 million English-language entries.

Musk has long criticized Wikipedia, accusing it of being filled with “propaganda” and urging users to stop donating to the nonprofit-run platform. In September, he revealed that xAI was developing Grokipedia as a direct challenge to what he views as Wikipedia’s ideological bias.

While Grokipedia allows users to search for articles on popular topics such as Taylor Swift, the World Series, and Buckingham Palace, the process behind its content creation remains unclear. Reports suggest the site is powered by the same xAI model that runs Musk’s Grok chatbot, and some entries appear to be adapted from Wikipedia itself.

Grok previously faced criticism for generating offensive and extremist content. Following an update on July 7, the chatbot produced responses praising Adolf Hitler, described Jewish representation in Hollywood as "disproportionate," and denounced "anti-white hate" on the platform X.

xAI later issued an apology , stating it had corrected the instructions that led to the incidents. The company introduced a new version of the chatbot, Grok 4, before the incident.