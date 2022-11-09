Former US President Donald Trump warned Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis against running for president in 2024.

“I don’t know if he is running. I think if he runs, he could hurt himself very badly. I really believe he could hurt himself badly,” Trump told Fox News in an interview which took place late on Monday.

“I think he would be making a mistake. I think the base would not like it. I don’t think it would be good for the party,” added Trump.

“Any of that stuff is not good. You have other people that possibly will run, I guess,” continued the former President. “I don’t know if he runs. If he runs, he runs.”

Trump also hinted that he knew unflattering information about DeSantis that he’d be willing to share if the two were to face off in a primary, though he also disputed that there was any kind of a “tiff” between the two, calling the Florida governor a “fine guy.”

The interview took place before Tuesday’s midterm elections, in which DeSantis scored a resounding victory over his Democrat challenger Charlie Crist. The victory is believed to have cemented DeSantis’ position as a 2024 presidential contender.

Trump has said in the past that he believes he would prevail in a Republican primary that may include DeSantis.

While the former President has not yet officially announced a 2024 presidential run, he has hinted at one several times, including during Monday’s rally in Ohio.

"I am going to be making a very big announcement on Tuesday, Nov. 15 at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida. We want nothing to detract from the importance of tomorrow,” he said.

Earlier reports indicated that Trump could announce his 2024 run during the Ohio rally.