Israel Railways will not operate trains on Saturday evening, due to a need to ensure the stability of the signals system prior to Sunday morning.

During the night, comprehensive tests will be conducted on all parts of the signals system, both computerized and those placed on the tracks themselves.



Free transportation will be provided at most train stations, and Israel Railways recommends the use of alternate forms of public transportation.

Earlier on Saturday it was reported that due to a national signals problem which caused the central signals system to fail intermittently and which did not allow for the safe operation of trains until it is corrected, it was decided to delay the start of the trains' operations following the end of Shabbat (the Jewish Sabbath).

"Israel Railways engineers are working together with signals experts from around the world to locate the failure and fix it as soon as possible," the railway company said in a statement. "We recommend using alternative forms of transportation. Free rides will be operated to the greatest extent possible."