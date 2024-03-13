The Sderot train station will reopen on Monday, March 18, operating for the first time since Hamas' brutal attack on Israel on October 7.

However, only southbound trains will run through the station. The trains will travel to Netivot, Ofakim, and Be'er Sheva.

The trains will operate from 6:00a.m. until 10:00p.m., with one train arriving every hour. Passengers who are traveling to or from other stations, or stations north of Sderot, will change trains in Be'er Sheva and continue to their destinations.

"Israel Railways is working to improve the transfer times in Be'er Sheva, in order to improve service to the passengers on the western Negev line," a statement read.

Travelers are encouraged to follow updates on the railway's site and app, or through their hotline.