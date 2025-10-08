The IDF has cleared Israel Rail to remove armored carriages that had been placed on one of the tracks on the Ashkelon-Sderot line. The decision follows an operational assessment and aims to allow the line to reopen in full.

The removal became possible after significant fighting in northern Gaza and the enactment of new protocols in the last few weeks.

The IDF noted, "Considerable efforts were invested to ensure the return of the line to full operation in the safest and most optimal way, while preserving passenger lives and operational security."

It should be recalled that at the outbreak of the war the Ashkelon-Sderot railway line was closed, due to concern of direct fire at the train in sections where the tracks are exposed to the Gaza Strip.

Concrete protective walls and armored carriages were placed on the railway line last January to allow the line to open, based on the understanding that the railway is a national infrastructure and a central factor in rehabilitating the western Negev.

The IDF Southern Command forces have fought extensively in the northern Gaza Strip, particularly in the Beit Hanoun area overlooking the railway line. This destroyed terrorist infrastructure above and below ground, killed the terrorists, and prevented their attempts to establish positions near the fence. As a result, the area is no longer exposed to direct fire and the armored carriages are no longer necessary.

Removing the armored carriages allows the full opening of both tracks rather than having one closed for defensive measures.