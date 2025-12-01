Israel Railways on Monday morning announced disruptions to train service in central Israel due to a malfunction in the electrification system.

The statement said the disruptions will continue until the issue is repaired, with no estimated time given for the resumption of normal service. The malfunction affects trains on the Rehovot-Netanya and Beit Shemesh-Netanya lines, though all destinations remain reachable by switching trains during the journey.

“Due to a malfunction in the railway electrification system, and until it is repaired, the following changes apply to train service in the Netanya and Herzliya areas: Trains on the Rehovot-Netanya line will operate only between Rehovot and Herzliya. Trains on the Beit Shemesh-Netanya line will operate between Beit Shemesh and Tel Aviv Savidor-Center stations only. Passengers may transfer between trains and continue to all destinations,” the announcement said.

Israel Railways added that “train crews are working to repair the malfunction and restore normal service.”

The malfunction follows a day of widespread disruptions on Sunday, after a person entered the railway tracks south of the Tel Aviv Hahagana station and was struck by a train.

As a result of that incident, train service was halted between Tel Aviv and Jerusalem, Ben Gurion Airport, and Lod, causing significant delays throughout the central region.