Around a thousand school secretaries, administrators, and accountants are demonstrating Monday afternoon at the government complex in Tel Aviv.

"We are here to make our voices heard," one of the protesters said. "It's unthinkable that they will give us more and more tasks, as if we're invisible, without compensating us."

The demonstration is motivated by the introduction of a new program in schools, which will add more to the workload shouldered by schools' administrative staff.

Earlier this year, teachers held strikes, protesting low wages and raising concerns that the school year may not begin on time.

At the end of August, a new agreement was signed with the teachers unions, raising salaries and slightly modifying the vacation schedules to ease the burden on parents.