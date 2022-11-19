Israeli Air Force (IAF) planes attacked several targets in coastal cities in Syria, Syria's state news reported.

According to the report, the attack occurred at around 6:30a.m., injuring one Syrian soldier and killing four others.

According to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, the attacks were aimed at pro-Iranian groups in the Syrian provinces of Homs and Hama, and struck weapons and ammunition sites, as well as a Syrian air defense battery in the Latakia province.

SANA reported that Syrian air defenses intercepted some of the missiles.

The IDF has neither confirmed nor denied the reports.