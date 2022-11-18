The Azerbaijani parliament on Friday announced its historic decision to open an embassy in Israel.

The embassy will be located in Tel Aviv, and will be the first embassy in Israel of a country with a Shi’ite majority and a Shi’ite government.

Outgoing Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid said: "I welcome the decision by the National Assembly of Azerbaijan to open an embassy in Israel. Azerbaijan is an important partner of Israel and home to one of the largest Jewish communities in the Muslim world. The decision to open an embassy reflects the depth of the relationship between our countries."

"This move is the result of the Israeli government's efforts to build strong diplomatic bridges with the Muslim world," he added.

"I want to thank President Ilham Aliyev and congratulate the Azeri people,

who will now be represented for the first time in the State of Israel."