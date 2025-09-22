On the eve of Rosh Hashanah (the Jewish New Year), Azerbaijan President Ilham Aliyev sent a festive letter of greeting to the Jewish community in his country, in which he emphasized the special place of Judaism in Azeri social life and the longstanding tradition of tolerance in the state.

“I wholeheartedly congratulate you on the occasion of Rosh Hashanah and express my best wishes,” he wrote. “The Jewish community holds a special place in Azerbaijan, a country where historically progressive traditions of tolerance and a high culture of coexistence have prevailed. The Jews, who are today an inseparable part of our society, have for centuries lived side by side with members of other peoples and religions in conditions of peace, mutual respect and trust.”

Aliyev added that precisely in today’s world, Azerbaijan stands out as one of the only countries free of antisemitism and religious intolerance, stressing: “Preserving cultural diversity, nurturing the language and culture of ethnic minorities, and promoting multicultural values - these are among the central goals of our national policy.”

The President stressed that Jewish citizens of the country take an active part in all spheres of public and political life, making a significant contribution to strengthening national-spiritual solidarity and to presenting the reality of Azerbaijan to the international community.

“Rosh Hashanah is a symbol of renewal, spiritual purity, kindness and solidarity. On this festive day I once again congratulate each of you, wishing happiness to your families and abundance to your homes,” he concluded.

The President’s greeting coincides with preparations for the Conference of European Rabbis to be held in Baku in November, an unprecedented event in which 500 rabbis and spiritual leaders from all over the continent are expected to participate.

Jewish cultural and religious events in European capitals frequently demand high security or are canceled entirely as a result of rising antisemitism and security threats. Against this backdrop, Azerbaijan's willingness to host such a large-scale Jewish gathering strikes a completely different note. For Azerbaijan, which has one of the world's oldest Jewish communities, the decision reflects a long heritage of coexistence rather than hesitancy.

The conference is expected to draw attention not only because of its religious and public dimensions, but also against the background of threats and criticism coming from Iran.

In Iranian media outlets and in the words of several clerics and commentators, the event was presented as a controversial step. In some of the responses it was claimed that it constituted a “harm to Shiite tradition” and an “expression of excessive closeness to Israel.” The Fars news agency, affiliated with the Revolutionary Guards, warned that the conference could arouse internal tensions in Azerbaijan. Additional commentators claimed that Azerbaijan is using its ties with Israel as a political tool, and an imam from the Gilan province described the move as “problematic” for the country’s Shiite majority.

Nevertheless, the leadership in Baku continues with preparations for the conference as planned, thereby presenting a clear message of self-confidence and the desire to ensure that the life of the Jewish community in the country will continue without fear.

The security services and the state leadership, under the direct guidance of President Aliyev, acted vigorously to remove the recurring threats as expressed especially in publications of the Revolutionary Guards regarding the holding of the conference in Baku. The conference that was planned will receive appropriate security for its holding with the honor it deserves - at the scheduled time and on an unprecedented scale.

By moving forward with the rabbis’ conference despite Iranian threats, Azerbaijan is sending a clear signal. Unlike many European countries where Jewish life is increasingly lived in the shadows, Baku demonstrates that respect, coexistence, and security for Jews are possible in a Muslim-majority country.

Rabbi Zamir Isayev, head of the Sephardic community in Baku, said ahead of the event: “Israel and Jewish communities around the world must embrace Azerbaijan and support the path it has chosen. We are witnessing a historic rapprochement between Baku and Washington, alongside peace and economic initiatives led by President Aliyev. These developments prove that Azerbaijan is not only a reliable partner, but also a state standing by its tradition and sovereign path in the face of external pressures.”

According to him, “President Aliyev has reiterated that respect for Jews is a way of life for Azerbaijanis. In a world where true friendship is a rare resource, Azerbaijan has proven that its friendship with the Jewish people and with Israel is genuine and enduring. Such a bond is precious, and it is our duty to preserve it and strengthen it.”

The letter Photo: Presidential Office