Nabil Abu Rudeineh, the official spokesman for Palestinian Authority (PA) chairman Mahmoud Abbas, said on Thursday that the “Israeli settlement in all Palestinian lands” is illegal whether Benjamin Netanyahu is in power or not.

Commenting on reports about a coalition agreement between Netanyahu and Itamar Ben Gvir (Otzma Yehudit) regarding the regulation of the young settlement and the construction of bypass roads, Abu Rudeineh said that "these agreements are in contradiction to all decisions of international legitimacy and international law."

"These understandings deepen the settlement, will lead to the taking over of additional Palestinian land and will harm any possibility of realizing peace and the establishment of an independent Palestinian state based on the principle of the two-state solution in accordance with the decisions of international legitimacy," he added.

Abu Rudeineh called on the international community to bear its responsibility and bring about an end to the settlements, stressing that the Palestinian people and their leadership will adhere to the basic national principles until the establishment of a Palestinian state within the borders of June 4, 1967, with eastern Jerusalem as its capital.