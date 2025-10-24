Nabil Abu Rudeineh, spokesperson for Palestinian Authority (PA) chairman Mahmoud Abbas, on Thursday welcomed comments made by US President Donald Trump in an interview with TIME Magazine, in which Trump expressed strong opposition to Israeli sovereignty in Judea and Samaria.

Abu Rudeineh highlighted the significance of President Trump’s position, especially in the context of what he described as recent US pressure on Israel to agree to a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip.

He also expressed appreciation for Trump’s remarks about Abbas in the interview, in which the President referred to the PA chairman as a “wise” and “rational” leader who enjoys broad respect among the Palestinian Arab public.

“The Palestinians remain committed to international and Arab legitimacy, and to the principles outlined by Abbas in his recent speech at the UN General Assembly,” said Abu Rudeineh, calling on President Trump to continue efforts to promote regional security and stability.

Relations between Trump and Abbas were notably strained during the President’s first term, following the administration’s decision to cut financial aid to the Palestinian Authority and to unveil the “Deal of the Century.” In a January 2018 speech, Abbas responded with the Arabic curse, “May his house be destroyed.”

In contrast, Abbas has taken a more pragmatic approach during Trump’s current term. According to sources in Ramallah, the PA now views the President as a central figure capable of influencing - if not enforcing - the establishment of a Palestinian state.