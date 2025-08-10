Nabil Abu Rudeineh, spokesperson for the Palestinian Authority, claimed that Israel’s policies - reflected in its alleged intention to "reoccupy Gaza, annex the West Bank, and Judaize Jerusalem" - would close the door to achieving security and stability in the region.

He asserted that Israel’s disregard for international criticism, and for warnings from several countries over its alleged plans to expand the war, constitutes defiance of the international community’s efforts to establish peace in accordance with what he termed “legitimate international resolutions.”

Abu Rudeineh emphasized that the Gaza Strip is an inseparable part of what the PA calls the land of the “State of Palestine,” alongside Jerusalem and Judea and Samaria, adding that a Palestinian state cannot exist without it, nor solely in Gaza.

He called on the UN Security Council to force Israel to end the war, permit humanitarian aid into Gaza, and enable the “State of Palestine” to assume full responsibility for the territory.

At the same time, Abu Rudeineh urged the US administration to prevent Israel from continuing the war and to stop what he called “settler terrorism” in Judea and Samaria.